https://www.oann.com/texas-gov-abbott-orders-investigation-into-alien-holding-facilities-amid-reports-of-poor-conditions/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=texas-gov-abbott-orders-investigation-into-alien-holding-facilities-amid-reports-of-poor-conditions

DALLAS, TX - JULY 08: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Dallas's City Hall near the area that is still an active crime scene in downtown Dallas following the deaths of five police officers last night on July 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. Five police officers were killed and seven others were injured in the evening ambush during a march against recent police involved shootings. Investigators are saying the suspect is 25-year-old Micah Xavier Johnson of Mesquite, Texas. This is the deadliest incident for U.S. law enforcement since September 11. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TX – JULY 08: Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke at Dallas’s City Hall on July 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:05 AM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

The governor of Texas sounded the alarm on the growing crisis at the southern border as the Biden administration continues to ignore its severity.

In a statement released on Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) said he ordered the Texas Department of State Health Services to investigate what he called a coronavirus outbreak at a Carrizo Springs facility housing migrant minors.

Abbott also reported a lack of safe drinking water at a facility in Midland. He said these federally run centers are “inhumane and unacceptable,” and the Biden administration has “no excuse for subjecting these children to these kinds of conditions.”

Earlier this week, the governor heavily criticized the administration for their adamant refusal to address the crisis at the border, which has not only put children at risk of illness, but has also enabled traffickers and smugglers.

“The administration has yet to provide answers that Texans deserve,” Abbott stated. “So far this year, more than 11,000 minors have been apprehended crossing the border into Texas. Children crossing the border rose 60 percent from January to February to more than 9,400 in February.”

The number of illegal aliens entering the U.S. continues to escalate, reportedly reaching a 20 year high.

FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas. The Biden administration is facing growing questions about why it wasn't more prepared for an influx of migrants at the southern border. The administration is scrambling to build up capacity to care for 14,000 young undocumented migrants now in federal custody — and more likely on the way. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE – In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

“How long will these children be here? What countries have they come from and what COVID variants have they been exposed to, are they being tested for COVID?” Abbott asked. “If so, how is the administration handling those who test positive?”

Border officials have admitted that under the Biden administration, illegal aliens are being released into communities near the southern border without being tested for coronavirus.

Despite Republican-led calls for transparency, Democrats have largely remained silent on the growing crisis.

“America needs to know how these children, some are young children, how they are coming across the border, and who is it that is helping these children come across the border?” Abbott asked. “The Biden administration must also answer for enticing unaccompanied minors into inhumane conditions. Inhumane conditions, that expose these children to traffickers, to abuse and to terror.”

Currently, border officials are making preparations to transport detained illegal immigrants up north from the southern border for further processing.

MORE NEWS: Paris Goes Into Lockdown As COVID-19 Variant Spreads

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...