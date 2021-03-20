https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-governor-directs-state-actions-over-federal-facilities-holding-unaccompanied-minors_3741909.html/amp

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday criticized the Biden administration over the “unacceptable and inhumane” conditions of two federal facilities holding illegal aliens, including unaccompanied minors, amid a recent surge of illegal aliens across the U.S.–Mexico border.

In a statement, the Republican governor said that water at a federally-run facility in Midland was not proven safe before moving children into the facility. Separately, a facility in Carrizo Springs has seen a COVID-19 outbreak, Abbott said.

He has deployed Texas Department of State Health Services resources and personnel to Carrizo Springs, to investigate and deal with a reported outbreak of COVID-19. For the Midland facility, Abbot said that the state’s Commission of Environmental Quality has contacted the facility to inform them they need to deal with the water issues.

Abbott later told Fox News’ “America Reports” program on Friday that people were using well water at the Midland holding facility. “There’s no telling what could be in there, including the possibility of arsenic. So the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is evaluating the water, the running water,” he said.

He added that more than 10 percent of migrants at that facility have now tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, more than 10 percent of migrants at the facility in Carrizo Springs have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a separate statement, Abbott criticized the Biden administration, calling it “an abject failure when it comes to ensuring the safety of unaccompanied minors who cross our border.”

He called the conditions at the federal holding facilities “unacceptable and inhumane,” adding that the administration “has no excuse” for subjecting children to such conditions.

“President Biden’s refusal to address the border crisis is not only enabling criminal actors like human traffickers and smugglers, but it is exposing innocent unaccompanied children to illness and potentially unsafe living conditions,” Abbott added. “The administration must act now to keep these children safe, secure our border, and end this humanitarian crisis.”

The Biden administration didn’t immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.

President Joe Biden has declined that the situation at the border is reaching a crisis point and has not announced any concrete plans to stem the flow of illegal aliens into the country. When asked by a reporter in early March whether there’s a crisis at the border, Biden replied, “No, we’ll be able to handle it.”

Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later said on March 16 that the country is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

The administration adopted a change in language when on March 15 it referred to the border situation “a big problem.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time that the administration is figuring out whether to add more facilities for unaccompanied minors.

Illegal crossings have skyrocketed in recent months. For February, CBP statistics show that agents apprehended a total of 100,441 illegal aliens along the southwest border—a 28 percent increase compared to January.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Biden has reversed a number of immigration and border policies from the Trump administration, including halting border wall construction and reinstating “catch and release,” a process where illegal aliens are allowed into the country while waiting for their asylum claims to be heard.

Biden also sent a radical proposal to Congress on his first day in office that seeks to provide a pathway to U.S. citizenship for an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants. Last month, Democrats introduced a reform bill–the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021—that closely models after Biden’s proposal.

Abbott warned Wednesday that the number of illegally crossings will only continue to surge.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

