Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday criticized the Biden administration over the “unacceptable and inhumane” conditions of two federal facilities holding illegal aliens, including unaccompanied minors, amid a recent surge of illegal aliens across the U.S.–Mexico border.

In a statement, the Republican governor said that water at a federally-run facility in Midland was not proven safe before moving children into the facility. Separately, a facility in Carrizo Springs has seen a COVID-19 outbreak, Abbott said.

He has deployed Texas Department of State Health Services resources and personnel to Carrizo Springs, to investigate and deal with a reported outbreak of COVID-19. For the Midland facility, Abbot said that the state’s Commission of Environmental Quality has contacted the facility to inform them they need to deal with the water issues.

“The Biden Administration has been an abject failure when it comes to ensuring the safety of unaccompanied minors who cross our border,” Abbott said in a statement.

“The conditions unaccompanied minors face in these federally run facilities is unacceptable and inhumane. From a lack of safe drinking water in one location to a COVID-19 outbreak in another, the Biden Administration has no excuse for subjecting these children to these kinds of conditions.

Unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, on March 12, 2021. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

“President Biden’s refusal to address the border crisis is not only enabling criminal actors like human traffickers and smugglers, but it is exposing innocent unaccompanied children to illness and potentially unsafe living conditions,” Abbott said. “The administration must act now to keep these children safe, secure our border, and end this humanitarian crisis.”

The Biden administration didn’t immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.

President Joe Biden has declined that the situation at the border is reaching a crisis point and has not announced any concrete plans to stem the flow of illegal aliens into the country. When asked by a reporter in early March whether there’s a crisis at the border, Biden replied, “No, we’ll be able to handle it.”

Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later said on March 16 that the country is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

The administration adopted a change in language when on March 15 it referred to the border situation “a big problem.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time that the administration is figuring out whether to add more facilities for unaccompanied minors.

Illegal crossings have skyrocketed in recent months. For February, CBP statistics show that agents apprehended a total of 100,441 illegal aliens along the southwest border—a 28 percent increase compared to January.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Biden has reversed a number of immigration and border policies from the Trump administration, including halting border wall construction and reinstating “catch and release,” a process where illegal aliens are allowed into the country while waiting for their asylum claims to be heard.

Biden also sent a radical proposal to Congress on his first day in office that seeks to provide a pathway to U.S. citizenship for an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants. Last month, Democrats introduced a reform bill–the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021—that closely models after Biden’s proposal.

Abbott warned Wednesday that the number of illegally crossings will only continue to surge.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

