On Thursday, during a meeting in Anchorage, China’s top diplomat and its Foreign Minister showed Secretary of State Tony Blinken (an empty suit) and national security adviser Jake Sullivan stunning disrespect. It was almost as if the Chinese knew that these are weak, self-loathing, confused men – and it turns out they did know. Tucker Carlson revealed on Friday that the Chinese have a word for Biden and the other White wokesters now in power. They call them “baizuo,” and can describe their values with stunning and disdainful accuracy.

Blinken opened the meeting with a two-minute attack against China for its failure to follow global rules and norms. To his credit, he did mention “our deep concerns with actions by China, including Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber-attacks on the United States, [and] economic coercion towards our allies.” However, he somehow failed to mention either COVID or the Uighurs – that his actual or negligent biological warfare and mass genocide. Hmmm.

The Chinese were not impressed. Top Diplomat Yang Jiechi, who was there with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, launched into an 18-minute long lecture against America which showed how closely the Chinese watch American news. He castigated America for an election that caused many Americans to doubt our democracy, the way Black Lives Matter highlighted human rights problems, Washington’s many alleged cyberattacks, and America’s habit of meddling in foreign affairs. It was the verbal equivalent of slapping Blinken across the face with a glove and calling him a knave and a churl.

Tucker Carlson touched upon all these things in his opening monologue on Friday night. He made it clear that America is governed by a feckless, ignorant political class and that the Chinese are miles ahead of us in understanding who we are – and, more significantly, in understand who America’s new leadership class is.

As part of that understanding, the Chinese have coined a term – “baizuo” – which roughly means “White liberal” (although it applies with equal accuracy to non-Whites such as Obama and Kamala Harris). Tucker adds that “it is definitely not a compliment.” The stunner is how Chinese state media defines the term baizuo:

“There are people who only care about topics such as immigration, minorities, LGBT, and the environment, who have no sense of real problems in the real world, who only advocate for peace and equality to satisfying their own feelings of superiority, and who are so obsessed with political correctness that they tolerate backward Islamic values for the sake of multiculturalism.” [snip] Other observations about baisuo as reported by Chinese state media include the fact that they “advocate inclusiveness and antidiscrimination but cannot tolerate different opinions.” Baizuo’s political opinions are “so shallow that they tend to maintain social equality by embracing ideologies that run against the basic concept of equality.”

As Tucker says, “Amazing!”

If you can, take the time to watch what Carlson has to say about how China understands the Biden administration and the deep fissures in American society:







IMAGE: Tucker Carlson, the Chinese, and Baizuo. YouTube screengrab.

