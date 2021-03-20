https://politicrossing.com/the-new-hollywood-blacklist/

In the 40s and 50s, Hollywood had a Blacklist of actors, writers, and directors that were suspected of subversive Red (read communist) ties, and as such were unable to get work in the industry. It was a written list, and there were Congressional hearings about it as part of the Red Scare & the McCarthy Era. Many good men and women had their livelihoods taken away, and were personally and professionally ruined.

Today, the Blacklist is back, and it is more pervasive and extensive than ever. More men and women are affected by it, and have had their lives ruined by it. But according to Academy Award nominated screenwriter Roger Simon, there is a big difference between today’s Blacklist and the Blacklist of 40s and 50s. It’s not a formal list. It doesn’t need to be. Hollywood learned its lesson, and doesn’t want a public Blacklist. They just stop employing anyone with conservative leanings. After a while, the person disappears from the scene, and is never heard from again, just like people in the novel 1984 who were “unpersoned”.

Actor Antonio Sabato Junior came out as a Trump supporter in 2016, and was unable to get any work in Hollywood after that. James Woods, an Academy Award nominated actor, was dropped by his longtime agent and is not getting any new offers, despite an illustrious and successful career. Roger Simon is also an Academy Award nominated screen writer, and ever since he came out as a conservative in Hollywood, he has not received any new work. Both Woods and James are former liberals, and marched for Civil Rights in the Sixties.

Hollywood’s hypocrisy and and adherence to the Cancel Cult has led to the current state of affairs.

Actress Gina Carrano was dropped from the hit Disney Star Wars TV series for a post making a Holocaust comparison, while her co-start Pedro Pascal, who also made a post with a Holocaust comparison, was not fired. Why? Gina is a conservative, and Pedro is a progressive. Stacey Dash, the formerly Trump supporting actress has now done a mea culpa and said that she no longer supports him, but the howling Hollywood mob is not forgiving her.

According to Simon, this is possible today because Hollywood is no longer what it once was. What does that mean? Everyone except the most bankable stars is considered expendable. (Should we call the people on the New Blacklist The Expendables?) The only conservative in Hollywood that is immune from the cancel cult is Clint Eastwood, and he’s going on 91. He is a bankable star, both as an actor and a director. But who else is a bankable star that’s a conservative? No one. There are fewer and fewer bankable stars today than ever, and most are either loudly progressive (read fascist) or just stay out of politics altogether.

Hollywood is cutting it’s own throat with its embrace of the Cancel Cult, the New Blacklist, and its unwatchable woke-scold product.

The time is ripe for market disruption featuring conservative and traditional themes. There are many conservative voices that are attempting to do this, including Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire, as well as Ilan Srulovicz, the CEO of Égard Watches and a Hollywood actor and filmmaker, and the great Antonio Sabato Junior, who is starting a conservative movie studio. I believe that 2021 — 2031 will see the emergence of a new conservative version of Hollywood, that will eventually dwarf the legacy version of Hollywood.

Nicky Billou is a serious knife nut! He is one of Politi-Crossing’s roving correspondents, writing about politics, family, culture, and masculinity.

He is the #1 International Best Selling Author of the book: Finish Line ThinkingTM: How to Think and Win Like a Champion, and The Thought Leader’s Journey: A Fable of Life. He is also the host of the #1 podcast in the world on Thought Leadership, The Thought Leader Revolution (www.TheThoughtLeaderRevolution.com), featuring guests such as Chris Widener, Scott Adams, John Maxwell, Seth Godin, Marie Forleo, Barbara Corcoran and Mark Victor Hansen.

He is an in-demand and highly inspirational speaker to corporate audiences such as RBC, Lululemon, Royal LePage, and TorStar Media. He is an advisor and confidante to some of the most successful and dynamic entrepreneurs in North America. He is the co-founder of eCircle Academy (www.eCircleAcademy.com) where he runs a yearlong Mastermind & Educational program working with successful Entrepreneurs, Coaches, Consultants, Corporate Trainers, Clinic Owners, Realtors, Mortgage Brokers and other service-based Entrepreneurs, positioning them as authorities in their niche. He is the creator of the Thought Leader/Heart LeaderTM Designation.







