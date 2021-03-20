https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/20/this-again-obamas-education-secretary-dreams-for-it-to-be-harder-to-buy-a-gun-than-to-vote/

This once-hot take has gone so cold we almost don’t want to write about it anymore.

However, we’ll make an exception, considering 1) Arne Duncan was a member of President Obama’s cabinet and 2) that the Democratic House has passed HR1, which would ban voter ID, among other things:

So … legalized gun purchases for felons, same-day gun purchases, no ID needed, etc.

“Simple” is the operative word here.

But having to wait in line to vote is “voter suppression” if it’s in a majority Democratic district.

