This once-hot take has gone so cold we almost don’t want to write about it anymore.

If only Republicans made it as hard to buy a gun as they’ve made it to vote. — Nate Lerner (@NathanLerner) October 27, 2018

It shouldn’t be easier to buy a gun than to vote. Pass it on. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 15, 2021

However, we’ll make an exception, considering 1) Arne Duncan was a member of President Obama’s cabinet and 2) that the Democratic House has passed HR1, which would ban voter ID, among other things:

“#HR1 would impose on the entire country same-day and auto voter registration, extended early voting, legalized voting for felons; institute a prohibition against prosecuting illegal immigrant voters who’d been auto registered; and ban badly needed voter ID requirements.” #ampFW — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) March 18, 2021

So … legalized gun purchases for felons, same-day gun purchases, no ID needed, etc.

My simple dream for America: it is harder to buy a gun than it is to vote. — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) March 18, 2021

“Simple” is the operative word here.

Huh. Where you do you live that you had to do the following to vote? 1. Have a background check. 2. Take a waiting period. 3. Be trained. 4. Expend what some people would find a prohibitive amount of money for a permit. 5. Pay hundreds or thousands of dollars for a ballot. — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) March 20, 2021

My simple dream for America: The simple-minded stop tweeting garbage like this. — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) March 19, 2021

When did they start the waiting period for voter registration? — Me (@Keefer1958) March 20, 2021

It already is. That is, if you want to purchase one legally. Go into any gunshop and try to purchase a firearm. Let us know how that works out for you. — Kevin T (@kpt216) March 20, 2021

Try buying a gun and get back to us, champ. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 20, 2021

Congratulations. It IS harder to buy a gun than to vote. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) March 20, 2021

Lots of non-gun owners who never tried to buy a gun but have read about “how easy it was” to buy a gun on here and it shows. — bucephalusrex (@CyrusTheEIder) March 20, 2021

Need I.D. to buy a gun, but not to vote. Need background check to buy a gun, but not to vote. Need money to buy a gun, but not to vote. pic.twitter.com/OJf1IPqhpQ — Zuub Chudloogie (@WiFi_Ed) March 19, 2021

Your dream was achieved decades ago. Relax, and have a happy weekend. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 20, 2021

I live in Illinois and I would gladly accept changing the voting laws to match the laws for buying a gun! @JBPritzker let’s make it happen! — Dan Wetter (@danwetter) March 19, 2021

Well, I didn’t need a permit from the sheriff to vote, I just mailed the envelope to the courthouse. — 🌳for²est🌲 (@lofforrest) March 19, 2021

My simple dream: For it to be as easy to buy a gun as you think it is. — EB (@TheUnVerBastard) March 19, 2021

Let’s see fill out two forms disclosing information, wait 7 days to get a handgun that is on a list of approved guns and features. Having previously taken a class and been finger printed. As for voting walk tell them a name, sign a paper and then vote. No ID needed. — T.O. Barr- Hoping TX secedes. (@TOBarr8) March 19, 2021

It already is harder to buy a gun than vote. You don’t have to complete ATF form 4473 & undergo a background check to vote. In addition to federal requirements here in CT you have to obtain a state issued license before you can even buy a gun or ammo. — Jeffrey A. Setaro (@jasetaro) March 19, 2021

I believe this dream is called “reality”. — Jason (@Fitz_Farseer) March 19, 2021

Universal background checks to vote and a waiting period after registering. Yep we should totally do that. — phenson (@mr_phenson) March 20, 2021

I agree, to vote there should just be a simple background check, waiting period and licensing process, along with associated fees — Matthew R. Gaglio (@MatthewRGaglio) March 20, 2021

Repeating this nonsense will never make it true. — K (@sunnycreek5) March 20, 2021

I can promise you my gun permit was scrutinized much more than any mail in ballot — CupOcovfefe (@Formulaf233) March 19, 2021

You’re simple covers it. Just stop there. — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) March 20, 2021

I don’t recall the FBI doing a background check on me when I registered vote. Or being able to order a gun online and have it come to my home like a mail in ballot. Or being able to buy a gun without an ID. But sure. — Rai Masuda (@rai_guy) March 20, 2021

Paging @SirajAHashmi. Please get the list on deck. — Steven the Reasonable!!!! (@StevenMKestner) March 20, 2021

When the state starts mailing unsolicited guns to every adult then let’s talk. — Mommar (@MisterCommodity) March 20, 2021

It… already is. Dream fulfilled. Congratulations — RickU (@RickU) March 20, 2021

Oh, so the ATF is background checking voter registrations now? SWEET — Noble Brown🗡 (@Sociopathlete) March 20, 2021

I’m a Democrat and this is a dumb tweet. It’s not easier to buy a gun than vote. This kind of disinformation doesn’t help push the cause. — Robicho (@Robicho1) March 19, 2021

Yeah I hate that background check when I go to vote. — Steve (@stevemizny) March 20, 2021

One of these actually requires ID, and it ain’t voting — Violet (@violet_auroras) March 20, 2021

In North Carolina when someone applies for a pistol permit, they call up that person’s spouse and asks if you know about it and if it’s okay with you. Nobody ever called me up to ask if it was okay if my ex voted. — Innominatam (@Celan_G) March 20, 2021

Apparently, you haven’t tried to buy a gun. There are thousands of gun laws on the books including mandatory background checks, limits on purchasing, and states with restrictive CCP’s. Restricting legal gun ownership does not solve the issue. — Aaron (@Aaron_Staats) March 19, 2021

Lol, saw 4 people get denied gun purchases yesterday in the hour it took me to check out buying a new gun. — Justin Landers (@GaDirtyBird01) March 20, 2021

Taking a training class, apply with references for a license to carry. Getting a federal background check and getting the approval of your local PD to get the right to buy coupled with a five page affidavit and federal background check before you buy a gun is easier than voting? — Tom Whittier (@nesafety343) March 20, 2021

How is it that the most fundamental right in a supposedly democratic society is seen as a privilege that one political party can turn on and off like a faucet when in power, while another bestowed by an amendment to the constitution is treated as a superseding primary right? — Patrick Macias (@maciaspm) March 19, 2021

I’d settle for buying a gun being as easy as getting an abortion. — Mike’s id (@FreeBearly) March 20, 2021

Try to buy a gun especially in a liberal city like NYC as a law abiding citizen. Please try and see how “easy” it is. — Anakingirl 11 (@anakingirl11) March 20, 2021

My simple dream is that gun ownership be required in order to vote. — David 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@DavidT_Canucks) March 20, 2021

Mission accomplished. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) March 20, 2021

But having to wait in line to vote is “voter suppression” if it’s in a majority Democratic district.

