This past week Russian President Vladimir Putin showed up Joe Biden.

According to a report on an incident in 2011:

According to the account by Mike McCormick, the Russians reveled in the “almost ritualistic humiliation” of the bloviating career politician. When Biden veered off into a lecture of Russian abuses during the Cold War era, he was literally shut down.

McCormick wrote of the incident in an article for the National Pulse: “As Joe Biden’s White House stenographer, I stood directly behind Putin at a distance of five feet. Biden, seated across from Putin at an elegant conference table, was about 12 feet from me.”

The following incident made such an impression on the stenographer that he devoted an entire chapter of his book Joe Biden Unauthorized to it; the chapter is entitled “B**** Slapped in Moscow.”

He continued, “About 10 minutes into the meeting, Vice President Biden attempted to start lecturing about his decades-old part in U.S.-Russian negotiations with the dreaded phrase, “I’ve been around a long time. The first time I was here…”

Then Putin brought down the curtain; “Joe Biden got about one sentence further into that spiel when off went his microphone, off went the lights for the TV cameras, and stern Russian voices were commanding the press to leave. And leave they did.”