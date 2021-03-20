https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/tragedy-triumph-widow-congressman-elect-killed-covid-wins-his?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Julia Letlow has won a Louisiana special election to fill the congressional seat that her late husband Luke was supposed to take over before his sudden death from COVID-19 four months ago.

Letlow was backed by former President Donald Trump and easily dispatched 11 other candidates Saturday on the way to victory, further narrowing Democrats’ margins in the U.S. House.

“This is an incredible moment, and it is truly hard to put into words,” Letlow said Saturday night. “What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana’s 5th District.”

Luke Letlow was elected in a special race in December but died weeks later due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 41 before he could be seated,

Trump threw his weight behind Julia Letlow, including a get-out-the vote message on Saturday.

