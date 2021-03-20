https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-promotes-julia-letlow-for-louisianas-special-house-election_3742209.html

Former President Donald Trump promoted Julia Letlow, a Republican, before the special House election to be held in Louisiana on March 20.

Letlow is the frontrunner in the state’s electoral district to fill her late husband’s seat, former Rep. Luke Letlow (R-La.), who passed away at the end of last year due to complications related to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Virus.

“Julia Letlow is outstanding and so necessary to help save our Second Amendment, at the Border, and for our Military and Vets. Louisiana, get out and vote today—she will never disappoint!” Trump said on Saturday.

Trump endorsed her on March 10.

“Julia Letlow, a wonderful and talented person who is the widow of U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow, is running for Congress in Louisiana-5 at the urging of so many people who know her so very well,” Trump wrote in a statement released by the Save America political action committee (PAC).

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow in a file photograph. (Luke Letlow’s campaign)

“She is Pro-Life and strong on Crime, the Border, loves our Military, our Vets, and will always protect our cherished Second Amendment. Julia, who is so outstanding, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. The Great State of Louisiana will be thrilled!”

She wrote a statement on Twitter after receiving the former president’s endorsement, who won the election in Louisiana by 30 points in both of his presidential races.

“It’s truly an honor to receive President Trump’s endorsement and I look forward to joining in the fight to save our country by putting America first!” Julia Letlow wrote on Twitter after Trump’s endorsement.

It’s truly an honor to receive President Trump’s endorsement and I look forward to joining in the fight to save our country by putting America first! pic.twitter.com/maezK3nNA7 — Julia B Letlow, Ph.D (@jbletlow) March 11, 2021

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Sept. 24, 2017. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

