Former President Donald Trump on Sunday excoriated the Biden administration for transforming the southern border from “a national triumph into a national disaster.”

“We proudly handed the Biden administration the most secure border in history,” Trump said in a statement after a weekend in which Biden administration tried to blame the border crisis on its predecessor.

“All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast.”

Trump took particular aim at Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying he had given the country a “pathetic, clueless performance.”

”Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come,” the former president said. “…The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies.”

