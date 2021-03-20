https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/20/urban-dictionary-reminds-everybody-voxs-aaron-rupar-is-listed-as-a-verb-that-clip-was-ruparred/

Vox’s Aaron Rupar is often criticized for pushing half-truths, untruths and videos lacking context. The latest example is another tweet that went viral, as was the obvious intention:

As we told you previously, former Voxxer Matt Yglesias agrees:

However, Rupar doesn’t like being accused of trying to mislead:

The Urban Dictionary obviously disagrees:

LOL.

The Urban Dictionary entry is well deserved!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...