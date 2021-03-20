https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/20/urban-dictionary-reminds-everybody-voxs-aaron-rupar-is-listed-as-a-verb-that-clip-was-ruparred/

Vox’s Aaron Rupar is often criticized for pushing half-truths, untruths and videos lacking context. The latest example is another tweet that went viral, as was the obvious intention:

Aaron Rupar posted a 20 second clip of an Atlanta police captain, claiming he was making excuses for the shooter. It went viral with 10.4 million views. Full context of the video shows that the officer was explaining what the shooter was telling investigators, not excusing him pic.twitter.com/nx5ouCF6Gs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 19, 2021

Rupar misled tens of thousands of people into thinking this was the officer giving his own view of the suspect’s motive. That narrative got picked up by several major outlets. And his defense is that the officer wasn’t directly quoting, just paraphrasing. https://t.co/pKsGrVTccA — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 20, 2021

As we told you previously, former Voxxer Matt Yglesias agrees:

Remember the racist cop who excused the Atlanta spa shooter by saying he had a “really bad day”? Turns out that if you watch the video in context that’s not what happened … he was relaying the suspect’s statement to the press as part of a briefing. https://t.co/RjRcsjroXz — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 19, 2021

However, Rupar doesn’t like being accused of trying to mislead:

I don’t appreciate your insinuation that I’m trying to mislead people, because I’m not — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2021

The Urban Dictionary obviously disagrees:

You totally earned this, @atrupar, and then some. https://t.co/OLhH0VIe0h — Sister Toldjah Le Pew 😁 (@sistertoldjah) March 20, 2021

