Joe Biggs is facing a slew of trumped up charges for being present at the Capitol siege — and he needs help.

Though the media and prosecutors appear to be trying to paint a picture of Biggs as some kind of ringleader during the Capitol siege, the truth is far less salacious.

Many of you know Biggs from his time at Infowars or reporting on the ground from various events. He is also a father, son, and friend to many on the right. He is the kind of guy that you can lose touch with for a year, but he would still drop everything to come help you if you needed it.

Yes, Biggs was among the crowd that entered the building — along with 800 other people. The veteran had entered through an open door and did not force his way inside. He was not violent, did not vandalize anything, did not steal anything, nor did he threaten anyone. He was not armed. There is no evidence of plans to enter the Capitol beforehand, just a reference to a ‘Boots on the Ground’ chat that people who were protesting in DC were using to stay in touch with each other.

“Biggs informed the interviewing agent that the doors of the Capitol were wide open when he made entry into the building,” the complaint said. “Biggs denied having any knowledge of any pre-planning of storming the Capitol, and had no idea who planned it.”

Biggs, who has many friends in law enforcement, even affirmatively acknowledged his presence at the Capitol and later turned himself in to FBI agents in Florida — with whom he had worked with before concerning Antifa at the agency’s request. He made an initial appearance and was released the same day. He has shared custody of his young daughter and was allowed to go home to her.

In January he was charged with obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding; knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority; and willfully and knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct to impede a session of Congress. He was subsequently placed on house arrest.

Another indictment, unsealed on Friday, charges Biggs and several others with six counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement, destruction of government property and conspiracy.

Many legal observers have called the charges “flimsy,” “speculative,” or “just not there.”

However, due to the charges and the media frothing at the mouth to demonize him, Biggs has lost his job. Sun Trust also decided that he could no longer bank with them. He has been banned from GoFundMe, Stripe, PayPal, Venmo, and nearly every other service you could think of for people who need to fundraise for a little help.

It seems, almost, that the media and their cancel campaign is designed to make life unlivable.

Biggs is a veteran of the U.S. Army who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded two Purple Hearts, and because of what he went through while serving, he has openly and candidly struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

With the media’s fondness of guilt until proven innocent, and their need for boogeymen to get views, Biggs has been dragged through the mud in recent weeks. It is unlikely he will be able to find employment — at least until after this is settled.

Since this is likely the largest prosecution in American history, it could take 18 months, or even a matter of years, before this concludes. Without a job, and with the unforgiving media making him unhirable, it is unclear how Biggs is supposed to survive while he tries to prove his innocence.

See, Biggs is a member of the Proud Boys, a right-wing social club, that the media has decided makes perfect fodder for their stories. Though the Proud Boys are extremely diverse, that hasn’t stopped them from claiming that they are some kind of cartoon villain racist mob — which Gateway readers should already know, simply isn’t the case.

A fundraiser has been launched to help Biggs and his family survive and defend himself. Those who wish to do so can donate here.

“Joe Biggs is in need of help to cover legal fees and other costs that have come due to his ongoing case. Mr. Biggs is a Father, Son and husband. He served his country honorably in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Please help this man beat these Trumped up Capitol charges so he can return to work and provide for his family,” the fundraiser reads.

Since Biggs has been kicked off every major fundraising site, OurFreedomFundraiser stepped up to host it. The platform’s founder and CEO Dave Lipsky didn’t just complain when his wife Kacey was censored and kicked off Facebook — he created alternatives to that, TikTok, YouTube, GoFundMe, and more. It is already coming in handy.

