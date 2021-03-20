https://www.oann.com/washington-d-c-judge-leftist-media-bias-rather-shocking/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=washington-d-c-judge-leftist-media-bias-rather-shocking

UPDATED 8:30 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

A federal judge in Washington D.C. warned news agencies about Democrat and Big Tech influences on their content. In his opinion issued Friday, Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman called the New York Times and Washington Post “[Democrat] Party broadsheets.”

Silberman added, Silicon Valley has influence on which articles go out and filters a lot of GOP-friendly articles out of circulation. However, he said there were a few notable Republican-leaning publications, including the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page.

“The increased power of the press is so dangerous today because we are very close to one-party control of these institutions.” Federal Judge Laurence Silberman warned in a dissent yesterday. https://t.co/FiFRyVSdD0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

Silberman warned the left-wing bias is destructive to a viable democracy.

