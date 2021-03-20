https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/20/washington-post-biden-admin-is-considering-a-plan-to-fly-migrants-to-northern-border-states/

The Washington Post is reporting that the Biden administration is considering a plan to fly migrants taken into custody while crossing into the U.S. from Mexico to Border Patrol stations along the Canadian border for processing:

It’s not a crisis except for the part where they’ve run out of room and need to send people thousands of miles away?

It’s going to get worse, too:

Team Biden is trying to say the Trump administration did something similar:

Republicans are sounding the alarm:

And:

