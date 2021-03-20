https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/donald-trump-mocks-joe-bidens-air-force-one-fall-video/

Donald Trump Friday afternoon mocked Joe Biden for falling up the stairs as he boarded Air Force One.

Biden tried jogging up the stairs Friday morning to board Air Force One en route to Atlanta and fell hard on his knee.

Trump took a dig at Biden.

“Who watched as Joe Biden went up the stairs today?” Trump said to laughs.

WATCH:

Last year on the campaign trail, Joe Biden mocked Trump for cautiously walking down a slippery ramp.

“Look at how [Trump] steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and how he stumbles down ramps,” Biden pridefully said.

Joe Biden:

“Look at how [Trump] steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and how he stumbles down ramps.” Awkward…🥴 pic.twitter.com/sACiQrur8b — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 19, 2021

Looks like Trump had the last laugh.

