https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/20/womens-magazine-wants-to-normalize-slapping-men-in-the-face-clarifies-what-crossing-the-line-means/

We were getting ready to call out Evie Magazine — whose goal is empowering women to seek truth and find beauty — for drawing the line at slapping men who cross the line, but to our delight, we found that the magazine published just a few months back a piece on how a gun can be a great equalizer for women, who are generally smaller than men:

Women tend to be smaller than men, and a gun is an effective equalizer.https://t.co/pwyNunKyrk — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) December 16, 2020

So Evie’s not trying to convince women they’re more likely to have the gun taken away and used against them or to shoot themselves in the foot. Still, the magazine could have been clearer when saying we should “normalize” slapping men in the face. Why not punch them?

Normalize slapping men in the face when they’ve crossed the line. — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) March 20, 2021

You don’t want that, toots. — Caveman Deetz (@tahDeetz) March 20, 2021

Don’t encourage violence. Never good. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) March 20, 2021

If a man didn’t touch you and he’s not posing any risk, you don’t have and shouldn’t have the right to touch him. — Camila (@cammycalves) March 20, 2021

Yes, “normalize” assault on men. — John Galt (@JohnGaltPattaya) March 20, 2021

Love that women can just say physically assault man and not get backlash lol #doublestandard — White Face (@marco2king) March 20, 2021

Reverse the gender. — RAJAT🧢 (@Rajat_500billio) March 20, 2021

Normalize slapping women in the face when they’ve crossed the line. — Madhav (@maddhav_) March 20, 2021

Really? Does the same ‘justification’ for physical assault apply to men hitting women? — Alan Lee Millard (@AlanMillard) March 20, 2021

Normalize assault? Sure…why not. Misandrist. — Eric H. (@ericinva) March 20, 2021

Nah… This isn’t it sis. — 24dking (@24dking) March 20, 2021

Watch out some men slap back and they pack a punch. I suggest calling the authorities. — Black Monday (@blackishmonday) March 20, 2021

Best case is it goes something like this pic.twitter.com/QCb0cip7h6 — Plum (@GnomDePlum) March 20, 2021

You’re better than this Evie.. — Shin Masamura 真村真💥 (@ShinMasamura) March 20, 2021

And then knife them? Obviously its the woman’s choice. — Free Speech Matters (@OutragedMary) March 20, 2021

Nah. Jacking their jaw works better. — Taxpayer1234 Neanderthal (@Taxpayers1234) March 20, 2021

Unless the man identifies as a woman then it’s mutual combat. — Lucky (@flippersrevenge) March 20, 2021

Normalize beating the shit out of each other in front of your kids. — Sweatpants None The Richer (@Hugh27034189) March 20, 2021

This is stupid. What an idiotic thing to say. So promoting physical assault is positive?! Let’s normalize calling out people like you who step over the line. Absolutely disgusting. — SBJLongAndrology (@sbjlong) March 20, 2021

I’m pretty sure that’s normalized. 🤷 pic.twitter.com/TCAQw8FqVn — Chicken Wing Farmer (@SouthtownsGOP) March 20, 2021

Uh…no. Normalizing physical violence against men doesn’t empower women, it just leads to more physical violence. — Drunken GOAT (@MVPTB12) March 20, 2021

What could go wrong? — Steve Segraves (@SteveSegraves) March 20, 2021

Let’s just not normalize domestic abuse for men or women — 7.62x25mmTokarev🟩⬛️ (@762x25Tokarev) March 20, 2021

This seems like a poor idea. Escalating verbal conflicts into physical ones isn’t generally a good idea, practically or legally. This isn’t Gone With the Wind. — Wombatticus Finch (@wombatwht) March 20, 2021

Define crossing the line. — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 20, 2021

Yes, please.

Because Twitter is an annoying place of “but what about” people who refuse to acknowledge the obvious context, crossing the line can be when a man tries to pull you in after you say you’re not interested, or disrespects you with some disgustingly sexual and degrading comment. — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) March 20, 2021

We’re obviously not endorsing domestic abuse of men. For those insinuating that, get lost. If you’re at a bar, and some stranger asshole refuses to take no for an answer and keeps getting in your space and saying nasty inappropriate things, splash a drink in his face or slap him. — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) March 20, 2021

If he’s posing a risk, however… use a pepper spray or taser. That’s more effective than a slap and you’ll have time to run. — Camila (@cammycalves) March 20, 2021

That doesn’t rise to the level of justifiable self defense, but whatever 🤷‍♂️ good luck with that. — Meanderthal Moe (@RJGeezer) March 20, 2021

No one who has ever been punched in the face would ever propose something so reckless. You’re proposing women put themselves at risk of a counter PUNCH that could be devastating. — Abba Kovner (@AbbaKovner7) March 20, 2021

Really stupid advice and a great way to get the shit knocked out of you. Just walk away or grab a bouncer. — Drew P. Weiner (@drewYVR) March 20, 2021

You need to take a step back here. Get some advice from someone you trust.

This response is not appropriate, nor is suggesting it. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) March 20, 2021

Everything would improve if we’d quit using the word “normalize.”

Related:

BRO, way to be racist AND sexist: Igor Volsky wants gun makers punished for DARING to sell guns to women and even MINORITIES https://t.co/OVjT981ep5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 25, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

