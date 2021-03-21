https://www.faithwire.com/2021/03/20/actor-kevin-sorbo-slams-mark-zuckerberg-over-censorship-hes-a-big-ole-wuss/

Actor Kevin Sorbo said this week he plans to “look into” how his Facebook page got deleted from the platform, calling the website’s founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, “a big ole wuss.”

In mid-February, the Christian entertainer’s Facebook account was scrubbed from the social media site, according to CBN News. For its part, Facebook claimed Sorbo’s page was removed because he shared “debunked claims” about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

“I’m gonna look into it,” Sorbo told Faithwire. “I’m gonna look into seeing what I can do about it, because Zuckerberg, to me, is a big ole wuss. I mean this guy, he’s a billionaire ‘socialist,’ right? He doesn’t look like a socialist. He’s in a capitalist business. He flies around in private planes, he’s got homes everywhere — he can do whatever the heck he wants.”

The actor, who stars in the forthcoming faith-based movie, “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles,” in theaters Easter weekend, said social media sites like Twitter and Facebook should be spaces where people can share differing ideas.

Sorbo said he gets “a kick out of” critics who seek out his social media posts.

“If you don’t like me,” he wondered, “then why are you following me? I don’t follow people that have such wildly different opinions from mine, because I don’t care. I’m gonna post what I’m gonna post. But these people [who criticize me], they think it’s gonna make them feel better if they have some kind of power to cancel me.”

“These people — honestly, if I’m gonna be a ‘shrink’ about it — these are miserable, miserable people,” Sorbo added. “We gotta pray for ’em.”

A lot of this divisiveness is the result of the toxic culture we’ve created, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s part of the reason the “Hercules” actor said he has prioritized investing in movies that tell uplifting, wholesome, and often faith-based stories.

Sorbo told Faithwire he doesn’t understand why Hollywood is so reticent to pay more attention to the millions of Americans looking for positive and family friendly content to watch.

He said he hears “every day” from people who “want something that’s more uplifting, something that’s positive, something that doesn’t have to be ‘faith-based’ — it just has to be something with a good message with good people doing good things for people and helping people that honestly need help.”

That positivity is at the center of “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles,” which is why Sorbo was so attracted to the film. The movie tells the story of a little girl named Sara, who, after hearing a preacher talk about miracles, starts praying and suddenly begins to see people in her hometown mysteriously healed.

Throughout the film, which was produced by 98-year-old Laurence Jaffe, a “newcomer” to Hollywood, the little girl’s prayers help several animals come back to life, a lame boy walk, and cure a girl of cancer.

Sorbo said he’s had conversations with Netflix — noting the streaming platform actually reached out to him following the release of his 2017 movie “Let There Be Light” — and hopes to see more uplifting content from the entertainment industry.

“I don’t know why they’re not doing it,” he said. “We live in such strange times filled with so much hate, so much anger, so much divisiveness, so much destruction. … I’m not telling Hollywood what movies to make, but, after a while, you go, ‘Wow, there’s nothing out there that many parents can watch with their kids.’ Why are you not paying attention to them?”

Sorbo said he plans to keep investing in more uplifting and inspiring content, revealing he has four movies lined up for 2021 alone.

“Knock on wood that they happen, because I had two movies lined up last year and I had about 16 speaking events lined up that all got cancelled because of COVID,” he said. “But I can get on an airplane and fly for five hours with a guy’s shoulder right next to me.”

“But don’t go to church,” the actor continued. “It makes no sense.”

Sorbo urged Americans to “wake up” to what he sees as overreaching government mandates and health policies he described as “lunacy.”

“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” debuts in theaters nationwide beginning Friday, April 2. For more information about the faith-based film or to buy tickets, click here.

