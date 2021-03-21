https://mediarightnews.com/randy-quaid-says-biden-cabal-destroying-us-and-the-world-praises-donald-trumps-legacy/

Actor Randy Quaid took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to praise the United States and former President Donald Trump while slamming Biden for destroying “the world”. Below is Quaid’s tweet in which he praised Trump.

“This is the greatest country in the world. The American citizens are the luckiest souls on earth! That makes us all targets. Under Trump’s protection we thrived. Biden’s cabal is destroying us AND the world.”

Quaid seems to be frustrated with how Joe Biden has handled this country these past two months and like many Americans, misses Donald Trump.

Quaid has been a longtime supporter of Donald Trump and as we previously reported in October, “Hollywood actor Randy Quaid, famous for his appearing in the alien invader blockbuster “Independence Day” has been an unlikely ally of President Trump’s in recent times.

Between his support for Trump and hard-hitting slams on Democrats like Adam Schiff for what he feels is a horrible job he’s done as a Congressman in California, Quaid has been on the side of Trump and his supporters.”

Quaid also decided to invite, “every American” to a July 4th party in Texas as we reported last week. “Legendary actor Randy Quaid who performed in ‘Independence Day’, ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas’ and more, has issued a notice that is likely not going to thrill Dr. Anthony Fauci or President Biden.

Randy Quaid of all people decided to put his two cents in on the subject as well, claiming that he is hosting a huge Texas bash celebrating our nation’s freedom and that all are invited. Well, almost all.”

“I’m hosting a giant 4th of July party in Texas. Every American is invited! RSVP HERE. FREE MILLER BEER! REAL ID IS REQUIRED.”

We will have to see what other comments or ideas Quaid comes up with as he has kept people on their toes through his unique tweets. One thing is for sure, Quaid loves Trump and most traditional Americans would agree, Miller Beer.

