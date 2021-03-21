http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YTmYUa04aaE/

Actress Sandra Oh made a surprise appearance at a “Stop Asian Hate” protest in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, where she led a chant proclaiming, “I am proud to be Asian.”

“Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you, and thank you to all the organizers for organizing this just to give us an opportunity to be together, and to stand together, and to feel each other,” Oh can be heard saying in a video published by CBS Pittsburgh.

“For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen,” Oh continued. “I know many of us in our community are very scared, and I understand that.”

“And one way to get through our fear is to reach out to our communities,” she added. “I will challenge everyone here, if you see something will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?”

From there, the actress led a chant, proclaiming, “I am proud to be Asian. I belong here.”

“Many of us don’t get our chance to be able to say that, so I just wanted to give us an opportunity to be able to shout that,” Oh concluded.

Before Saturday’s rally, Oh posted an statement to Instagram, responding to a fatal shooting spree at two Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight people dead and another wounded.

“I send loving kindness and support to the families of the eight souls murdered in Georgia on March 16. And to all the victims of racist violence,” Oh wrote.

“I am devastated and profoundly angry,” the actress added. “I know many of you are scared, but let us not be afraid.”

