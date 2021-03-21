https://bigleaguepolitics.com/tens-of-thousands-protest-against-covid-19-restrictions-in-cities-across-europe/

Large protests occurred in European cities on Saturday, with citizens tired of endless COVID-19 restriction measures scuffling with police determined to forcefully break up any protest gathering against COVID restriction policies.

As many as 20,000 people demonstrated against lockdowns in Kassel, Germany, in what may be the largest anti-lockdown protest to occur in Europe, if not the entire world.

German police used water cannons and pepper spray in prolific fashion to break up the protest, refusing to recognize the right to free assembly.

Germany’s COVID protests were among the strongest, with demonstrators scrapping with police in Dresden and Stuttgart as well.

A similarly strong protest also occurred in London, with the demonstrations occurring across the continent. Protests in Zagreb, Croatia and Switzerland were particularly strong.

London demonstrators chanted “Freedom” as they walked through the streets, appearing without masks in a rejection of the globalist vision of “Hospital Society” advanced by Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci.

Protest gatherings in American liberal cities have been restricted to those affiliated with the Black Lives Matter street terror movement, and “Black Trans Lives” protests. Some protests have occurred outside of urban centers in the United States, but protesting COVID lockdown policies in large cities would be unthinkable in the United States.

In part, the energetic protest movement against COVID-19 restriction measures in continental Europe has resonated in part because of draconian measures implemented by European governments. Citizens still need authorization to travel six miles from their homes in France, where a new lockdown on “non-essential” businesses entered in effect on Saturday.

