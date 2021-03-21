https://www.oann.com/ariz-sheriff-biden-border-wall-halt-incited-more-violence-cartels-act-more-aggressive-against-biden-administration/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ariz-sheriff-biden-border-wall-halt-incited-more-violence-cartels-act-more-aggressive-against-biden-administration

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:35 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

An Arizona sheriff shed light on how Joe Biden’s halting of the border wall construction has only incited more violence at the U.S.’s southern border. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said Biden’s latest orders “only serve one purpose: To open up our country for public safety disasters.”

Dannels added, Cochise County has 83 miles of land bordering Mexico and they deal strictly with cartel trafficking. He also noted the Sinaloa cartel has control over all human and drug smuggling into the U.S. and the situation is growing violent.

A quick look at the U.S.–Mexico #border from a hilltop in Cochise County, Arizona. Vast, open areas and a lot of miles without a border fence. pic.twitter.com/djaU8LcQVk — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) May 5, 2019

“This is a crisis all along the southwest border and it is all built around a hasty decision, a hasty executive order,” Dannels stated. “And lack of collaboration between local, state and the federal [government].”

Dannels also said the roads created for transportation to construct the wall were now being used by cartel members for smuggling efforts.

