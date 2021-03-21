https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/asked-if-she-has-plans-visit-border-harris-says-not-today-laughs-says-she?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

When Vice President Kamala Harris was asked on Monday whether she has plans to visit the border, she responded, “Not today,” and then laughed.

“But I have before and I’m sure I will again,” the vice president added.

The question came as the U.S. contends with an influx of migrants along its southern border.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

