https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6057fa205db3705aa0ac7b9b
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is suggesting that legal gun purchases at retail outlets do not take long enough….
Young Democrats, Socialists, Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists marched in Lansing, Michigan against the f**king police. Via Brandan Gutenschwager Protesters taking the streets in Lansing this a…
Sunday’s rally followed others this weekend in Atlanta and across the country, including in Southern California and the Bay Area….
One of the staffers who supported former Axios reporter Alexi McCammond’s ousting at Teen Vogue is now under fire for using a racial slur in her own tweets, reported The Daily Mail. Christina Davitt,…
In an interview with Steve Malzberg, progressive feminist author Naomi Wolf expressed alarm regarding President Joe Biden’s health….