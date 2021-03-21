https://bigleaguepolitics.com/baseball-legend-curt-schilling-leaving-boston-for-tennessee/

Major League Baseball legend Curt Schilling has moved from Boston to Tennessee, appearing to have worn out his welcome in the left-wing city even after creating a legacy with the Boston Red Sox.

Several of Schilling’s Facebook friends referenced his move from Boston to the Nashville area on his personal Facebook page this week, with the pitching legend and conservative commentator appearing in videos filmed in the area. Schilling had previously spoken of his plans to leave Boston for Tennessee, remarking that the city had soured on him even after his Red Sox career.

“Outside of our circle of friends, it hasn’t been a real pleasant experience in Boston,” Schilling told the Boston Globe on Friday. “So we’re just trying to find a place to live out our lives with happiness with people that are nice, and Tennessee is it.’’

Schilling has been blackballed from appearing at Fenway Park for his support of former US President Donald Trump, and the 2001 World Series MVP has been shot down on his otherwise qualified entrance to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York for the same reasons.

Nashville, Tennessee has been a leading destination for conservative-leaning Americans seeking to escape the stifling and intolerant atmosphere of US coastal cities, with locations such as Florida and Texas also attracting new residents.

Schilling’s wife is also receiving chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, a factor that delayed the family’s relocation.

