President Biden said Sunday that he plans to travel to the United States’ southern border “at some point” and that his administration can do more to hammer home to migrants that they should stay in their home countries.

“At some point I will, yes,” Mr. Biden said when asked if he was thinking of going to the border. “I know what’s going on in those facilities.”

Mr. Biden spoke to reporters outside the White House after a weekend at Camp David as his administration struggles to contain a surge of migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

“A lot more,” the president said when asked why the administration’s message to immigrants to stay home isn’t resonating and whether more can be done.

“We’re in the process of doing [them] now, including making sure that we re-establish what existed before, which was they can stay in place and make their case from their home country,” Mr. Biden said.

Earlier Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the border is closed.

“The border is closed,” Mr. Mayorkas said on CNN. “Do not come. Give us the time to build an orderly system that will enable you to make your claim under United States law without taking the journey and imperiling your lives.”

