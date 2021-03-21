https://www.oann.com/biden-kamala-is-smarter-than-me-racism-is-real-makes-another-round-of-embarrassing-remarks-during-visit-to-atlanta-ga/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-kamala-is-smarter-than-me-racism-is-real-makes-another-round-of-embarrassing-remarks-during-visit-to-atlanta-ga

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:20 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Joe Biden made yet another cringe-worthy remark when he admitted he’s not “smart enough.” The incident happened during a CDC meeting in Atlanta before an event dedicated to the city’s Asian population.

Biden: “I wanted to yield to my Vice President, who’s smarter than I am” pic.twitter.com/6ZShs82YcA — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) March 20, 2021

“And I shouldn’t have done that because I wanted to yield to my vice president who is smarter than I am,” Biden said.

“There’s not much to add to that, Mr. President,” Kamala replied.

During the event, Biden and Harris denounced the U.S. and accused Americans of so-called “racism” and “xenophobia,” unfoundedly claiming these allegations were backed by science.

“That’s been true throughout our history, but that has to change,” Biden claimed. “Because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit. We have to speak out. We have to act.”

Biden’s submissive confession that Harris is smarter than he happened on the same day he mistakenly called her “President Harris.” All this has raised further questions of who’s in charge of the White House.

He’s literally incapable of getting even the basics right. #PresidentHarris pic.twitter.com/FlempiyA22 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 18, 2021

