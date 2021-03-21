https://www.oann.com/biden-kamala-is-smarter-than-me-racism-is-real-makes-another-round-of-embarrassing-remarks-during-visit-to-atlanta-ga/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-kamala-is-smarter-than-me-racism-is-real-makes-another-round-of-embarrassing-remarks-during-visit-to-atlanta-ga

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: U.S. President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden is traveling to Georgia, where he will visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for an update on the coronavirus pandemic and will also meet with Asian-American community leaders after a recent shooting in the Atlanta area that killed eight people. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:20 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Joe Biden made yet another cringe-worthy remark when he admitted he’s not “smart enough.” The incident happened during a CDC meeting in Atlanta before an event dedicated to the city’s Asian population.

“And I shouldn’t have done that because I wanted to yield to my vice president who is smarter than I am,” Biden said.

“There’s not much to add to that, Mr. President,” Kamala replied.

During the event, Biden and Harris denounced the U.S. and accused Americans of so-called “racism” and “xenophobia,” unfoundedly claiming these allegations were backed by science.

“That’s been true throughout our history, but that has to change,” Biden claimed. “Because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit. We have to speak out. We have to act.”

Biden’s submissive confession that Harris is smarter than he happened on the same day he mistakenly called her “President Harris.” All this has raised further questions of who’s in charge of the White House.

