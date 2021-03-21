https://www.oann.com/biden-on-traveling-to-border-at-some-point-i-will/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-on-traveling-to-border-at-some-point-i-will

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Joe Biden gave no timeline for when he plans to visit the U.S. southern border despite calls from Washington D.C. to address the growing crisis.

On Sunday, Biden arrived back at the White House. He remained coy on what his administration plans to do as an influx of migrants conitues to arrive at the southern border in record numbers.

When asked by a reporter if he was thinking of going to the Border, Biden’s response was: “At some point, I will, yes.”

Reporter: “Are you thinking of going to the border?” President Biden: “At some point I will, yes.” pic.twitter.com/ZvsMWrEXXZ — The Hill (@thehill) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the number of immigrants has skyrocketed in recent weeks as Biden rolled back on a number of Trump-era policies. The Biden administration has struggled to house the rising number of migrants and has come under immense scrutiny for it.

However, Biden claimed his administration has it under control.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas said, “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years” & Border Patrol agents are apprehending 4,500-6,000 illegal aliens per day. This is a crisis that the Biden admin refuses to acknowledge. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 20, 2021

“We’re in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we can reestablish what existed before,” Biden claimed. “Which was [that] they can stay in place and make their case from their home country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

