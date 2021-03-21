https://www.oann.com/biden-on-traveling-to-border-at-some-point-i-will/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-on-traveling-to-border-at-some-point-i-will

FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas. The Biden administration is facing growing questions about why it wasn't more prepared for an influx of migrants at the southern border. The administration is scrambling to build up capacity to care for 14,000 young undocumented migrants now in federal custody — and more likely on the way. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Joe Biden gave no timeline for when he plans to visit the U.S. southern border despite calls from Washington D.C. to address the growing crisis.

On Sunday, Biden arrived back at the White House. He remained coy on what his administration plans to do as an influx of migrants conitues to arrive at the southern border in record numbers.

FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants carry children while in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. The Biden administration is facing growing questions about why it wasn't more prepared for an influx of migrants at the southern border. The administration is scrambling to build up capacity to care for 14,000 young undocumented migrants now in federal custody — and more likely on the way. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

When asked by a reporter if he was thinking of going to the Border, Biden’s response was: “At some point, I will, yes.”

Meanwhile, the number of immigrants has skyrocketed in recent weeks as Biden rolled back on a number of Trump-era policies. The Biden administration has struggled to house the rising number of migrants and has come under immense scrutiny for it.

However, Biden claimed his administration has it under control.

“We’re in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we can reestablish what existed before,” Biden claimed. “Which was [that] they can stay in place and make their case from their home country.”

