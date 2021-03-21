https://www.theblaze.com/news/border-patrol-migrants-nta-court-crisis

The border crisis has gotten so uncontrollable that President Joe Biden’s Customs and Border Protection is considering releasing illegal immigrants into the United States without providing them with a court date.

A senior source with Customs and Border Protection told Fox News that the Rio Grande Valley Sector would begin releasing illegal immigrants who claim asylum without issuing a Notice to Appear, which means they will be discharged without being administered a date to appear in immigration court.

“Such a decision would be unprecedented if enacted and would place the responsibility of seeking an asylum hearing on the migrants through Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or legal assistance,” Fox News reported.

The source from the CBP said the revolutionary change was necessary because the border situation has “become so dire that BP [Border Patrol] has no choice but to release people nearly immediately after apprehension because there is no space to hold people even to do necessary NTA paperwork.” The report noted that issuing an NTA can take hours for one person or a family. The potential new policy would purportedly not apply to unaccompanied minors.

When an illegal alien crosses the U.S. border and is caught by federal border agents they are issued a Notice to Appear, which is a “charging document issued by ICE, CBP, or the USCIS seeking to commence formal removal proceedings against an individual before a federal immigration court.”

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents are based in Texas and “patrol over 320 river miles, 250 coastal miles and 19 counties equating to over 17,000 square miles,” according to the CBP website. There are Rio Grande Valley Sector CBP stations in Rio Grande City, Harlingen, Fort Brown, McAllen, Brownsville, Falfurrias, Corpus Christi, Weslaco, and Kingsville.

The current border crisis has seen the highest number of illegal immigrants attempting to enter the U.S. in the last 20 years, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and a senior official with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

To attempt to handle the flood of migrants across the U.S. border, the Biden administration has reportedly awarded an $86 million contract to pay for hotel rooms to house 1,200 migrant family members.

The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly floated the idea of flying migrants from the U.S. southern border to states on the Canadian border.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced on Saturday that a new migrant facility had been opened in Pecos, Texas.

Texas has bared the brunt of Biden’s immigration crisis, where migrant facilities are reportedly packed up to 729% of capacity, and children are allegedly held in cells “akin to jails.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) blasted the Biden administration over its handling of the massive surge, calling it an “abject failure.” Abbott revealed that one migrant facility for minors had unsafe drinking water and another one had a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nine Republican senators ripped Biden for his actions regarding the U.S. southern border in a letter last week that demanded answers from the administration.

Last week, Mayorkas said if “loving parents” send their children to the U.S. border, “We will not expel” them, “we will care for them.”

Mexican officials have recently admitted that immigration policies by the Trump administration helped curb the overwhelming surge of migrants from Central and South America.

