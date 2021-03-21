https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2021/03/21/brian-williams-seems-confused-as-to-why-china-is-described-in-accurate-terms-by-many-of-the-right/

It is one thing to suggest the media is in the tank for one political side, and that they are taking a favorable view of a hostile nation because of how that reflects on the favored party. It is an altogether different thing when they step forward to prove it without much provocation.

Over at NewsBusters they caught this video from MSNBC of fiction-spinner Brian Williams as he was speculating about a perception he sees consistently from conservatives regarding China.

Brian Williams: Why do conservatives always have to say “communist China”? Answer: Because China is still communist, genius. https://t.co/XfKRpUHAXS — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) March 20, 2021

Williams was speaking with retired Admiral and former NATO Supreme Commander James Stavridis about the recent summit where Joe Biden was embarrassed by the Chinese leadership, and in so doing Brian had to ask about the common designation from the right.

He prefaced things by deriding those on social media and conservatives in general as ”people in the cheap seats”, and then he delivered his fractured impression of things.

Williams got even more ludicrous and offered a line one could utter on the English-language version of Chinese state TV: “Why, as I mentioned last night, have we seen just in the last two weeks, mentions especially on the right in the media of people only calling it Communist China, like when you and I were growing up?”

At least when it comes to clearing up his confusion, those people in the cheap seats are here to help the esteemed news journalist out in understanding the complexities.

Free China is called Taiwan… — Thomas Faircloth (@FairclothThomas) March 20, 2021

Because it annoys you. — The Kid (@BroncoBob360) March 21, 2021

That’s a bonus found in the accuracy.

Perhaps it’s because conservatives live in the real world. We don’t have imaginary heroic events. — John Linder (@linderje) March 21, 2021

Would Brian prefer Red China? — Alan Powell (@Msgtpowell) March 21, 2021

It’s an easy way to differentiate between the Chinese people which we love, and their corrupt, authoritarian and totalitarian government that you love, Mr. Williams. — jason anderson (@PennsyltuckyJCA) March 21, 2021

The accuracy of this comment cannot be stressed enough.

That Wiliams thinks this is a new phenomenon is rather perplexing. ”Communist China” and the use of the term ”Chi-Coms” is hardly a novel concept. It is also hardly reserved for the cheap-seat conservatives.

Teen rebel: Meet the 17-year-old student shaking up Communist China http://t.co/3TUy8ToVMz pic.twitter.com/ofJ6aK837P — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2014

Why is this Democracy icon embracing Communist China? http://t.co/gFtV4lIM6Z pic.twitter.com/YzILEvDTOX — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 10, 2015

But this of course leads to another question, Mr. Williams. If you are so bothered about the accurate designation for government leadership, why were you so willing to describe our own President in slanderous terms?

Nearly 700 days into the Trump presidency, Brian Williams takes a look back at how Russia and the Mueller investigation have been a constant in the White House. https://t.co/ODY4q0Uugx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 24, 2018

Genius lead-in by Brian Williams to this segment re: news that Russia is once again interfering to re-elect Trump. “”We begin with sad word that funeral services are pending after the death of outrage earlier today.” Watch this:pic.twitter.com/0B2JUDCwTD — Tokyo Sand | Pass #HR1 (@DHStokyo) February 21, 2020

Brian Williams Makes Wild Claim About Russia, Trump And Sessions — Pete Williams Tells Him He’s Going ‘Too Far’ https://t.co/c4K3vW7Q9y pic.twitter.com/CaII4RNwsJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2017

LYIN’ Brian Williams is still pretend Trump is Russia’s “investment” in Washington. Why does he still have a job? https://t.co/E2W2Rj5hSj — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) August 9, 2020

That Boob Brian Williams: Could Russia Hearing ‘Dissolve’ Trump Presidency? https://t.co/PQPuSyniIV — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) March 21, 2017

So Williams can imply any manner of Kremlin-involvement with President Trump for years, but anyone daring to suggest that the communist leadership of China is referred to as the ”Chinese Communists” somehow is viewed as an issue for him.

It is good of him to let us know where his sensitivities rest on this matter.

