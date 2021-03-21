https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2021/03/21/brian-williams-seems-confused-as-to-why-china-is-described-in-accurate-terms-by-many-of-the-right/

It is one thing to suggest the media is in the tank for one political side, and that they are taking a favorable view of a hostile nation because of how that reflects on the favored party. It is an altogether different thing when they step forward to prove it without much provocation.

Over at NewsBusters they caught this video from MSNBC of fiction-spinner Brian Williams as he was speculating about a perception he sees consistently from conservatives regarding China.

Williams was speaking with retired Admiral and former NATO Supreme Commander James Stavridis about the recent summit where Joe Biden was embarrassed by the Chinese leadership, and in so doing Brian had to ask about the common designation from the right.

He prefaced things by deriding those on social media and conservatives in general as ”people in the cheap seats”, and then he delivered his fractured impression of things.

Williams got even more ludicrous and offered a line one could utter on the English-language version of Chinese state TV: “Why, as I mentioned last night, have we seen just in the last two weeks, mentions especially on the right in the media of people only calling it Communist China, like when you and I were growing up?”

At least when it comes to clearing up his confusion, those people in the cheap seats are here to help the esteemed news journalist out in understanding the complexities.

That’s a bonus found in the accuracy.

The accuracy of this comment cannot be stressed enough.

That Wiliams thinks this is a new phenomenon is rather perplexing. ”Communist China” and the use of the term ”Chi-Coms” is hardly a novel concept. It is also hardly reserved for the cheap-seat conservatives.

But this of course leads to another question, Mr. Williams. If you are so bothered about the accurate designation for government leadership, why were you so willing to describe our own President in slanderous terms?

So Williams can imply any manner of Kremlin-involvement with President Trump for years, but anyone daring to suggest that the communist leadership of China is referred to as the ”Chinese Communists” somehow is viewed as an issue for him.

It is good of him to let us know where his sensitivities rest on this matter.

