Blue-check writer and comedian Ellory Smith says she’s grown and is no longer the 17-year-old who tweeted that she didn’t put her cat in her homemade pad thai:

I posted a tasteless, racist tweet when I was 17. It was disgusting & normalized the exact kind of violence I meant. Luckily, I have been willing/able to grow in the past 8 years so I look a lot more like the girl on the left than I do on the right. https://t.co/1qmlJNUr8W — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) March 21, 2021

However, just a few days ago she tweeted that “hateful jokes beget violence” and “they minimize and they dehumanize and they allow for the normalization of terror”:

remember when someone had their SNL offer revoked after using an anti-Asian slur, and so many people thought it was an overreaction? Hateful language begets violence. Hateful jokes beget violence. They minimize and they dehumanize and they allow for the normalization of terror. — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) March 17, 2021

Note: She’s talking about Shane Gillis here:

The recent firing of Shane Gillis from #SNL has comedians divided https://t.co/jLWcMM5nKy — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 28, 2019

But after dehumanizing Asians by joking that they eat cats, she wants everyone to know that “progressivism is a journey.” Except for Shane Gillis, that is:

Progressivism is a journey, and here is an honest example of where I started. It isn’t right, but it’s true. At any point you can leave this one note, stereotypical, HARMFUL humor behind and stop enabling white supremacy with your langue. — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) March 21, 2021

And she’s left the white supremacy behind, she says:

And guess what white people!! It *is* our job to call out other white people!I think it’s ultimately healthy this tweet was brought up! — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) March 21, 2021

For starters, she makes no sense:

Sorry, but this doesn’t make any sense. You basically say that the bad tweet you posted no longer represents who you are and you have grown, but why do you think Shane Gillis and others deserved his punished and ignore the possibility that they had also grown/learned? https://t.co/Z1vBE6Q5mu — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 21, 2021

And why not just apologize?

How about an apology rather than spinning this as your own personal triumph? https://t.co/wXMrd3PkXk — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) March 21, 2021

Who actually decides about these journeys? Why should she be forgiven while Alexi McAmmond isn’t?

TLDR: “I deserve to be forgiven but no one else does” Cancel culture in a nutshell https://t.co/MtQeyngKvk — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 22, 2021

And, sorry, we don’t make the rules. She’s canceled:

It’s not up to you to determine if you are no longer racist, Ellory. You made a racist remark that enabled and helped to cultivate the atmosphere of violence against Asians. https://t.co/k15gbgP8ds — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2021

So you should be forgiven, but no one else? Nah, lmao. https://t.co/ChUb8MajX3 — Biden Voters Posting Their L’s Online (@BidenLs) March 21, 2021

It’s not cancel culture, it’s being held to account for your bad behavior. https://t.co/maZjG1ESYK — Sensuround 🏳️‍🌈 (9600/8-N-1) (@sound_hologram) March 21, 2021

I’m sorry you have to be canceled now, it’s the rules. https://t.co/AnEMHfQQDw — Matt (@MattDeLuca) March 21, 2021

