Blue-check writer and comedian Ellory Smith says she’s grown and is no longer the 17-year-old who tweeted that she didn’t put her cat in her homemade pad thai:

However, just a few days ago she tweeted that “hateful jokes beget violence” and “they minimize and they dehumanize and they allow for the normalization of terror”:

Note: She’s talking about Shane Gillis here:

But after dehumanizing Asians by joking that they eat cats, she wants everyone to know that “progressivism is a journey.” Except for Shane Gillis, that is:

And she’s left the white supremacy behind, she says:

For starters, she makes no sense:

And why not just apologize?

Who actually decides about these journeys? Why should she be forgiven while Alexi McAmmond isn’t?

And, sorry, we don’t make the rules. She’s canceled:

