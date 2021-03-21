https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/china-russia-building-closer-relationship-biden-falls-world-scene/

As the Biden Administration fails on the world scene, China and Russia are working on a closer relationship to counter the US.

Last week was a disaster for the Biden Administration. First, the Biden team was showed up by Russia. After Biden slammed Russia’s President Putin as a Killer, Putin responded, “it takes one to know one” and then he challenged Biden to a debate, which the Biden team refused:

Then the Biden team was showed up by China in talks held in Anchorage, Alaska:

Then to top it all off, on Friday Biden was filmed falling down, not once, not twice, but three times when boarding Air Force One:

Now it’s being reported that Russia and China are meeting together next week:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit China next week amidst the stepped-up efforts by the two countries to further solidify their close ties to counter the Biden administration’s plan to pursue a tough policy towards Beijing and Moscow on a host of issues including human rights violations. During his two-day visit beginning 22 Marc, Lavrov will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on bilateral ties, the recent high-level exchanges, as well as international and regional issues of common concern, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, told a media briefing in Beijing on Thursday. The visit by Lavrov, the longstanding Russian top diplomat, will take place in the immediate backdrop of the first two-day “high-level strategic dialogue” between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang from Thursday in Anchorage, Alaska. The dialogue between Beijing and Washington, which is the first after US President Joe Biden came to power, is being held amidst high decibel rhetoric between both the countries over issues relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan and Japan.

This is what happens when the election is stolen by a corrupt and weak Administration.

