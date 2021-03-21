https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/baltimore-states-attorney-marilyn-mosby-husband-federal-investigation-allegedly-using-campaign-funds-legal-fees/

News broke this weekend that the federal government is investigating Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and her husband City Council President Nick Mosby.

Multiple subpoenas have been served in the continuing investigation. Mosby is suspected of using campaign funds to pay personal legal fees.

Marilyn and her husband call the investigation a “witch hunt.”

Marilyn Mosby made national headlines after she charged six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray.

It was later revealed Mosby charged the wrong people, used the wrong names and wrong addresses for two of the officers.

Marilyn Mosby charged six local police officers with murder and manslaughter in the death of serial criminal Freddie Gray on May 1, 2015. She ended up dropping all charges against the six officers after losing her first two cases of manslaughter.

