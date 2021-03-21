https://www.dailywire.com/news/country-musician-john-rich-on-biden-i-feel-like-its-elder-abuse-to-mock-him-he-looks-terrible

Country Music star and philanthropist John Rich said President Joe Biden “looks terrible” just months into his first term.

Rich appeared on independent journalist and commentator Megyn Kelly’s podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” on Friday. Rich and Kelly shared concern over Biden’s health the same day the 78-year-old president stumbled several times and fell while boarding Air Force One.

“In the beginning it’s like, okay, peck at him, poke at him, whatever. It’s really not funny at this point,” Rich said. “You know, if that was my grandfather and the family is around, we would go ‘hey, grandad, it’s probably time for you to retire and let’s get you somewhere where everything is better and good and a place you can really handle.’”

“It makes you wonder if he can’t answer a question like they asked him, is there a crisis at the border and they run him out the door, can’t remember the Pentagon people,” he continued. “What’s going on in the backrooms when they’re making big-time decisions like should we strike Syria? Okay? I mean, what does that conversation sound like back there. Is he part of the conversation?”

Rich then said that the media generally has flipped its approach to Biden from what it had been toward former President Donald Trump. The country music star said that the media obsessed over Trump’s weight and diet, but it has backed off of Biden who often struggles to get through a public appearance without a gaffe.

“I mean they went off on Trump for months and months about his mental faculties. You know, he’s overweight, he drinks too many diet cokes, he’s sporadic, he says things, you know, he’s shooting bleach into his arm, we need to pull him out of the White House,” Rich said. “But now we have a president standing there really – pitiful, is the word I would use. I don’t even want to attack him. I feel like it’s elder abuse at this point. It looks terrible what’s going on with him right now, and it really worries me for the country.”

Kelly agreed with her guest and said that Biden’s health raises questions about who is really playing the role of commander-in-chief. She pointed out that Vice President Kamala Harris, who is next in line for the presidency should Biden be incapacitated, was rejected by voters in the Democratic primary.

“I’m very worried. What I see is somebody who is not all there. And I don’t know what I’m more concerned about: him not being all there and sort of trying to legislate and be president from that place, or Kamala Harris being our secret president. That’s what coming next,” Kelly said. “This unelected person, to that role at least, who couldn’t get the nomination for president. I mean, even the Democrats didn’t want Kamala Harris, but I feel like day by day she gets closer to it.”

Biden stumbled and fell while boarding Air Force One on Friday at Joint Base Andrews on his way to Atlanta, Georgia. Video online shows Biden struggling up the stairs before reaching the top, turning, saluting, and boarding.

Onboard the flight, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre put off reporters’ questions by suggesting the wind was at fault for Biden’s fall.

“It’s pretty windy outside,” Jean-Pierre said. “It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent fine.”

