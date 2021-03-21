http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZRbllhvusfo/

A minor league player in the Chicago Cubs organization has been arrested after police found 21 pounds of methamphetamines in his bag.

Jesus Camargo Corrales, 25, was pulled over Wednesday in Eagle, Colorado, after police spotted him driving erratically.

Police searched the vehicle using a K-9 who quickly took interest in the rear wheel well and seat area. A subsequent search revealed a duffel bag that contained “21 pounds of meth, 1.2 pounds of Oxycodone pills, several baseball gloves, cleats and $1,000 in cash.”

According to WGN 9:

There were two other people in the car during the search and police said they were released after they determined they had no knowledge of the drugs. Camargo Corrales now faces several felony drug charges. His bond was set at $75,000.

The Cubs minor leaguer told police he was driving from Arizona to Denver to teach a baseball clinic.

Camargo, originally from Mexico, was assigned to the Single-A South Bend Cubs in February.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

