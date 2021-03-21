https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/21/baltimore-states-attorney-marilyn-mosby-and-husband-nick-mosby-under-federal-investigation-for-financial-crimes/

You might remember the corrupt Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby who attempted to make a national name for herself in the prosecution of the “Baltimore Six”; six police officers she charged in the death of Freddie Gray back in 2015.

As Baltimore burned amid political fuel driven by Black Lives Matter, Mosby was the lead narrative engineer who attempted to frame the six police officers for the death of Gray until her fraudulent charges collapsed in the first two officer trials which resulted in acquittal.

According to recent media reports Marilyn Mosby and her husband, Nick Mosby, the Baltimore city counsel president, are facing a federal indictment as a grand jury is hearing evidence about the couple using campaign funds to pay for their personal expenses. Not surprisingly the AME church network is also under investigation.

BALTIMORE – […] WBAL-TV reports that Marilyn Mosby is suspected of using campaign funds to pay personal legal fees. The couple’s bank statements, tax returns, canceled checks and credit card statements dating all the way back to 2014 have are all being sought for review by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury subpoena was also issued to Union Baptist Church as well as the pastor of Bethel AME, Rev. Patrick Clayborn, to investigate whether or not Nick Mosby made financial contributions to the churches. […] Much of the attention of this investigation stems from Marilyn Mosby, who’s in her second term as state’s attorney, and overseas travels she took to criminal justice conferences, as well as private travel businesses. Back in October, the Internal Revenue Service had put a lien on the couple’s home due to three years’ worth of unpaid taxes. (read more)



