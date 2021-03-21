https://justthenews.com/government/security/democrat-rep-sheila-jackson-lee-admits-bidens-border-plans-not-working?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says the record influx of migrants trying to cross the southern U.S. border is now a “humanitarian concern” and that the Biden administration plan is not working.

“We have a situation that is a humanitarian concern,” Lee said Sunday in an MSNBC interview in which she focused on the larger number of young migrants, an estimated tens-of-thousands of them unaccompanied.

“We do have issues with any number of children,” Lee said. “The numbers are coming up, but I will say that the Biden administration has met with members of Congress. They have a plan. The plan does not look like it’s working at this time, but you have to get it implemented.”

Lee explained that the immigration plan includes protocols to control the spread of COVID-19, which has become a major concern at border facilities.

“[W]e need to put in more resources so that our asylum protocols can go quickly and those that do not meet the standards – they have to be returned safely and securely,” Lee continued. “These are human beings. And so, they’re not coming to endanger our lives. They’re coming basically to save their lives.”

