President BidenJoe BidenBiden hampered by lack of confirmations Louisiana special election to replace Richmond heads to runoff Larry Summers blasts .9 T stimulus as ‘least responsible’ economic policy in 40 years MORE‘s secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas Alejandro MayorkasNumber of migrant children in US custody passed 15,000: report Sunday shows preview: Biden administration grapples with border surge; US mourns Atlanta shooting victims Mexico launches measures to limit border crossings from Guatemala MORE, clashed Fox News host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – What’s happening on the US border The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden to hit road, tout COVID-19 relief law Fauci urges Trump to tell supporters to be vaccinated MORE on Sunday over press access to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) facilities where migrant children are housed before being transferred to Health and Human Services (HHS) housing.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Wallace asked Mayorkas why reporters have not get gained access to CBP facilities, in particular during his recent trip to the border with a congressional delegation.

Mayorkas responded by citing concerns related to COVID-19, adding that the administration is “working on providing footage” of CBP facilities for news organizations.

Wallace countered that the more than yearlong pandemic amounted to an “excuse” for not allowing reporters inside, and stated that there had to be a safe way for a press pool reporter and camera crew to be granted access.

“We’re working on providing access so that individuals can see what conditions inside a Border Patrol facility are like,” Mayorkas told Wallace.

“Certainly, reporters can see Health and Human Services shelters where children are housed for longer periods of time,” he added.

The DHS secretary’s comments were mocked later on the show by Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonSunday shows preview: Biden administration grapples with border surge; US mourns Atlanta shooting victims GOP senators introduce bill to push tougher trade stance on China GOP seizes on measures barring trans athletes MORE (R-Ark.), who knocked Mayorkas for appearing, albeit virtually, on Wallace’s program.

“It’s rich that Secretary Mayorkas won’t let press travel with him…but he will come on your show,” Cotton said.

Mayorkas faced similar questions during an interview Sunday on “Meet The Press,” and called the assertion that Border Patrol agents were under a gag order “unequivocally false.”

“Let’s be clear here. We are in the midst of a pandemic. We are, because of the extraordinary leadership of the president, climbing out of it more rapidly than ever before. But we are still in the midst of the pandemic,” he said on NBC.

“Border Patrol agents are focused on operations, on securing the border, on addressing the needs of vulnerable children. We are not focused on ride-alongs right now,” Mayorkas added.

Calls for the press to be allowed to see conditions inside facilities housing migrant children have grown in recent weeks amid a surge of unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBS News reported Saturday that the number of minors being housed by the U.S. after arriving at the border has surpassed 15,000, including roughly 5,000 being housed in a temporary tent facility operated by CBP along the border.

