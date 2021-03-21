https://www.theblaze.com/news/donald-trump-social-media-platform

Former President Donald Trump will return to social media in a few months, but it won’t be on an existing platform. Trump will instead create “his own platform” that will “completely redefine the game,” according to one of his top aides.

In Trump’s final month as president, Twitter permanently banned him for tweets that were deemed as “incitement of violence” in relation to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building by Trump supporters. Trump was then suspended from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and Shopify.

Trump has been relatively quiet since he was banished from the largest social media platforms. What few communications Trump has delivered since Jan. 20 have been statements released through his “Office of the Former President” in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Jason Miller, a former spokesman and senior adviser for Trump’s campaign, teased how and when the 45th president would return to social media. Speaking to Fox News’ “Media Buzz,” Miller proclaimed that Trump will return to social media on his own platform.

“I do think we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform,” Miller teased. “This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media.”

“It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform,” Miller told host Howard Kurtz.

Miller did not provide specifics as to the new social media platform or even the name of the project, but he said that Trump has been holding “a lot of high-powered meetings” at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Miller added that “numerous companies” have approached Trump regarding the potential venture.

“This new platform is going to be big,” Miller proclaimed. “Everyone wants him and he’s going to bring millions and millions — tens of millions — to this platform.”

Based on social media comments, the early favorite for the name of Trump’s social media platform is “Trumpet.”

Miller then pivoted to a new endorsement that Trump will make on Monday.

“Pay attention to Georgia tomorrow, on Monday,” Miller said. “There’s a big endorsement that’s coming that’s going to really shake things up in the political landscape in Georgia. It’s big, it’s coming tomorrow, and just be sure to tune in.”

Two weeks ago, Trump urged former football great turned political commentator Herschel Walker to run for the U.S. Senate against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.).

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement issued by his super PAC. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Earlier this month, Trump publicly voiced his support for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo (R), who are both running for re-election. Trump also endorsed Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin (R), who is running to be the state’s attorney general.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

