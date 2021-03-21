https://www.dailywire.com/news/entire-georgetown-mens-basketball-team-coach-kneel-for-national-anthem

The entire men’s basketball team at Georgetown University took a knee with their coach before the national anthem ahead of their NCAA tournament game against Colorado on Saturday.

Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Forde posted a picture on Twitter depicting all of the players and coach Patrick Ewing demonstrating on the court with their arms linked. The Hoyas later lost to Colorado 96-73, failing to move on to the next round.

Earlier this year, the Georgetown men’s basketball team took a knee for the anthem in Indianapolis before their game against Butler, which took place shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

WATCH:

Georgetown team taking a knee in unison for anthem: pic.twitter.com/Jf5k96nrG5 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 20, 2021

Members of other NCAA teams have also taken a knee during March Madness. As The Hill reported:

The Associated Press reported that most players for No. 16 seed Drexel knelt during the playing of the national anthem before they played Illinois at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Illinois later in the afternoon Friday beat out Drexel to advance to the second round. Several Colgate players also took a knee before their game against No. 3 seed Arkansas at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Arkansas eventually won the match-up. The AP noted that several players also took a knee at the Florida-Virginia Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse, at which Florida came out victorious.

Kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” was first popularized by former San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick in 2016. He began performing the act to protest what he described as widespread oppression of black people in the United States.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said at the time. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Georgetown University has repeatedly made headlines recently for exhibiting woke policies. Earlier this month, the Jesuit school gave a sizable sum to a fund dedicated to racial reparations. The Daily Wire reported:

Georgetown University contributed $1 million in funding to a Catholic order that pledged to raise money for racial reparations. On Tuesday, The New York Times announced that a Catholic order pledged to raise $100 million for the descendants of slaves once owned by Georgetown University via a new foundation. In an email obtained by The Daily Wire, Georgetown’s president announced that the school contributed $1 million to “support the planning and assistance necessary to create the framework and structure for the Foundation.” The school said it is looking “forward to supporting and partnering with the Foundation moving forward.” […] The GU272 Descendants Association is a non-profit that supports the “goals, objectives, and aspirations” of the 272 enslaved people who were owned and sold to keep Georgetown College — now Georgetown University — open in 1838.

Related: Georgetown Law Professor Fired For Comments About Black Students In Viral Video

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

