A large explosion Monday morning at a government office building in the southern Chinese village of Mingjing has left at least five injured and five dead including the suspect after the building collapsed.

Authorities suspect a 59-year-old individual who carried flammable and explosive materials into the building is to blame for the explosion that resulted in his own death. According to reports, the bomb’s detonation caused shock waves throughout the village, which also resulted in a house collapsing.

A graphic video shows the building destroyed, debris scattered some bodies on the ground. Those injured were transported to a nearby hospital while police continue to investigate the case.

“After the incident, Panyu police quickly dispatched personnel to the scene and coordinated with the local government to carry out rescue work with fire and medical departments,” reads a statement from the public security office, according to MetroUK.

Chinese media agencies are called the incident “an act of sabotage.”

