Federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin says he “personally believes” the U.S. government appears to have enough evidence to probably charge individuals involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot with sedition.

“I personally believe the evidence is trending toward that, and probably meets those elements,” Sherwin said in an interview aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes.” “I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that.”

Sherwin led the federal investigation into riots until last week when the Justice Department moved him to a different assignment, according to The New York Times.

Roughly 400 people have already been charged in connection with the riot, as members of Congress attempted to certify state 2020 presidential election results.

The federal law on sedition essentially state the act is to conspire to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the U.S. government or oppose by force its execution of any law of the country.

A guilty conviction can result in a maximum 20 years in prison.

The last time someone was charged with sedition was in 2012 in a case against Michigan militiamen who plotted to provoke an armed conflict with the government, he was later acquitted, The Times also reports.

