This marks the 3rd Chicago Police Officer shot in one week.

According to police, the suspect barricaded himself in a building and was convinced to surrender by crisis negotiators after an hours-long standoff with SWAT.

CBS Chicago reported:

A Chicago Police officer was shot in the hand while on duty in the South Austin neighborhood on Saturday, and a suspect was later arrested after holding police in a standoff.

The person who police believe was on the other end of the gun surrendered after an hours-long standoff.

Just before noon, chaos erupted in South Austin.

“There were cars speeding away,” said police Supt. David Brown.

Officers were in the 100 block of North LaCrosse Avenue responding to a call of shots fired in the area when someone from nearby began shooting at officers from a window.

“We believe a first-floor window – but an elevated first floor window – firing at our officers,” Brown said. “Our officers did return fire.”

It is unclear if the gunman was involved in the initial shooting that led to the shots fired call.