http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gunidy2kyXk/

In an interview with Steve Malzberg on his weekly Sunday commentary show Eat the Press, progressive feminist author and former Democrat adviser Dr. Naomi Wolf expressed alarm regarding President Joe Biden’s current state of health and its implications for U.S. national security.

Addressing Biden’s health, Wolf stated that “as Americans, we would be remiss not to notice that this is a man who is struggling physically, and our national security kind of depends on our being grown-ups.” She said, “when a very elderly president is struggling physically, it’s an important national security concern” that all should be able to discuss “without partisanship.”

Wolf also discussed her regret voting for Biden, noting the serious “erosion” of First and Fourth Amendment rights under his administration.

“I was so eager to have to see the end of the Trump era that I hoped for better decisions,” she said. “What I have seen is a complete erosion of First Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights.”

In what she terms “bio-fascism,” Wolf expressed concerns regarding the far-reaching implications of curbing freedoms during the current pandemic.

“The President of the United States has no right whatsoever under the Constitution of the United States of America to tell anyone where they can go or whom they can see or to say anything about what you do in your private home,” she said.

“I’m incredibly concerned that we’re at kind of step ten of the ten steps to fascism that I identified in my book The End of America and that it’s under the guise of what I call bio-fascism that this pandemic has been used as an excuse to suppress everyone’s liberties and to really usher in a totalitarian state,” she stated.

Describing former President Donald Trump as a “racist” who “minimized” sexual assault, Wolf explains that she could never have voted for him, though, she adds, voting for Biden was equally the wrong option.

“You know there was no right answer for this election,” she said.

In November, Wolf expressed regret voting for Biden due to his support for lockdowns in his efforts to combat COVID-19.

“If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him,” she wrote.

If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him. — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020

The current president’s questionable health has been a subject of ongoing concern for many.

On Friday, a video showed President Biden stumbling several times while boarding Air Force One.

Many have noted the media’s double standard in disregarding instances that call President Biden’s health into question after having sought endlessly to exaggerate instances in order to question former President Trump’s health.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

