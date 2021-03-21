https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/21/flashback-heres-why-al-sharpton-is-absolutely-the-last-person-to-be-talking-about-trump-allegedly-inspiring-anti-asian-violence/

MSNBC is allowing Rev. Al Sharpton to talk about former President Trump allegedly inspiring anti-Asian violence around the country?

Rep. Judy Chu speaks on Trump’s role in the rise of violence against Asian Americans, and how we combat it. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/isaUCKzA6q — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) March 20, 2021

This would be the same Rev. Al Sharpton who led a boycott against Korean immigrants in Brookly in 1990. From the Washington Post:

For those that don’t remember the incident (or, for that matter, were not even born yet), it was a bid deal. From the New Republic:

Through the spring, boycotters, ranging from two or three in the morning up to a few dozen in the evening, walked the picket line, Dinkins’s representatives tried to resolve the dispute, but the boycotters never wavered: prosecute the Koreans, close both stores. Some twenty-two weeks later the face-off remains. Business at both stores has plummeted from thousands of dollars a day to less than $50. Korean merchant organizations pump $8,000 a month into each store. Skittish about anti-Asian sentiment, they decry an effort by “storm troopers” to drive them out of black communities. For one merchant, standing in the solitude of” his empty store, something perverse was happening. “Why do they chant, ‘Korean people must go?’ If you cut your hand, the color is the same…. We are all the same. But they say black is black power, black is special people.” Across the street, another merchant asks, “How could we be rude to our customers? In this area, there are six fruit and vegetable stores. We are competing each other.” His face betrays the strain of the siege. “This boycott is murder. This is mental killing. Why they do this to me?”

Keep in mind, the details of the incident that led to Sharpton trying to destroy these businesses were “murky”:

The details of the incident that triggered the boycott are murky. According to the protesters, the Koreans “disrespected an African sister,” a Creole-speaking Haitian named Jiselaine Felissaint, who tired of wailing in the check-out line and headed for the door. When she refused the grocers’ demand that she open her hag, they heat her savagely. The Koreans claim Felissaint paid two dollars for three dollars’ worth of plantains and limes. When the cashier requested the dollar, she retorted, “Yon Chinese, Korean motherfucker. Go back to your country.” The cashier said. “This is not your country, not my country, it’s everybody’s, right?” After an exchange of hot peppers and a tussle, the woman fell to the ground, claiming injury.

So, please spare us anything Shapton has to say about this right now. Literally, anyone else is more credible:

#BlackLiveMatter activist/MSNBC Contributor @MsPackyetti and LA Times/USA Today Contributor @KurtBardella share their thoughts on the alarming rise in violence against Asian Americans in this country. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/RPVx8BSsMq — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) March 21, 2021

