When asked about “vaccine passports,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the concept “a poor idea” during an interview on The Water Cooler with host David Brody on Monday.

“I don’t think vaccine passports are gonna make any sense for a number of reasons,” Pompeo said, noting that he believes that “they will operationally fail and that they’re a bad idea.”

“We will get the world to a place where people can travel again, without going through the enormously invasive and frankly, bureaucratically failed ideas that say, we’re gonna create some kind of a vaccine passport that you have to have to get on an airplane. I think it’s a poor idea,” said Pompeo, who has also previously served as CIA director and as a Republican congressman representing Kansas’ 4th Congressional District.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 13.5% of the total US population has has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 24.9% of the population have had at least one vaccine dose.

