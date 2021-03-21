https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2021/03/21/from-monopoly-to-woke-opoly-game-maker-hasbro-wants-to-change-the-popular-game-with-more-socially-conscious-elements/

We keep waiting for the pendulum to drift back from all of this hyper-sensitive social activism in our culture, but all signs show that the upswing is still in play.

The latest effort to revamp our long-established traditional entertainments has come to board games. Hasbro, the distributor of the popular MONOPOLY enterprise has declared they are looking into making changes to the options in the game in order to reflect our contemporary culture.

Hasbro has announced it wishes to alter some of the options that are available in the Community Chest cards we are all familiar with when playing. This is due to their impression that today ”community means more than ever before”.

Seriously. According to the press release:

Covering topics like beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, there is no denying the Monopoly game’s Community Chest Cards are long overdue for a refresh. And, coming out of the tumultuous year of 2020, the term “community” has taken on a whole new meaning.

Wonderful. They will be addressing the demands which were made by a handful of cranks online who will not deliver significant sales returns.

Cancel Culture on the move again. Run out and buy a monopoly game before it’s too late https://t.co/DmywLTmjXF — The Real Squirrel Mama (@Squirrell_mama) March 21, 2021

This seemed inevitable. After all, recall a couple of years back when they decided to issue a new version that addressed the false issue of payroll discrepancy by having female players earn more money from passing GO?

Some of the suggested replacement cards might read, “Shop Local”, “Rescue A Puppy” or “Help Your Neighbors.”

Hasbro Announces Plan to Sell Fewer Monopoly Games. https://t.co/btQyGwUJLM — TugboatPhil – Slidin’ with Biden (@TugboatPhil) March 20, 2021

And the jokes tend to write themselves.

Democrats still want a get out of jail free card — Dustin (@DWhitehair1981) March 20, 2021 New rule: everyone splits all the money equally. Everyone wins, no one loses. Game over. Game board and dice are no longer necessary.

— Scott Walberry (@wals588) March 20, 2021

So are all the properties going to be the same price and will the government help us out if we can’t pay our rent? #justwondering — Tammy (@tammywright1962) March 20, 2021

It is all such a joke, the best way to close this out is — with a game-based joke.

The idiocy of @Hasbro‘s wokeness notwithstanding, I am reminded of comedic genius, Steven Wright’s wry observation…”I dont think it’s fair that only one company makes the game Monopoly.” 😂 https://t.co/4ObzRUr6f0 — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) March 20, 2021

This all serves as proof it might just need to have the rights shift to a more sane manufacturer.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

