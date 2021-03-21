https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/glorious-video-freedom-protests-all-over-the-world/
Burn Your Masks! — Anti-Lockdown Protests Rage Worldwide
Daily Mail has photos and videos from everywhere
Vienna, Austria. pic.twitter.com/7LtBnjxtB5
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
VIDEO: “Free to speak. Free to breathe.” Pro-democracy protest in #Melbourne. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/BdjeAbIskL #COVID19 #Paris #WeWillALLBeThere #London #SCAMDEMIC2021 #Kassel #Berlin #MarcheDesLibertes
— Sam Pye (@freddie1999) March 20, 2021
Japan out in force today protesting against the Coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/cJa9Kik4u4
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
Scuffles breaking out between police and anti Coronavirus lockdown protesters in Germany as protests take place across the world. pic.twitter.com/4arC4OZkoq
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
Anti Lockdown Protest in London right now!
“Stand up get you freedom back!”
“Burn your mask!” chants 📣
It’s good to see the old boys out & fighting! 👨🏼🦳 pic.twitter.com/1AFct0BhqL
— 𓂀 (@chatroomchakra) March 20, 2021
“Stop destroying our kids’ lives”
Huge crowd shuts down traffic in central #London at anti-lockdown protest. The UK has been in strict lock down since December. pic.twitter.com/UwVxjrwi1i
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 20, 2021
— Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) March 20, 2021
Huge protests in Belgium too as the world unites against Coronavirus tyranny. pic.twitter.com/4hFQPHxISb
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
Kort daarna dit; men vormt een lijn met oud #militairen en zorgmedewerkers op het #museumplein. pic.twitter.com/1AUP8c7BBX
— Owen (@_owenobrien_) March 20, 2021