WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) speaks during a news conference to discuss this week’s FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the U.S. Capitol October 04, 2018 in Washington, DC. Calling Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh “outrageous,” GOP senators hope to move forward with a confirmation vote this weekend. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 04: Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley spoke during a news conference. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Republican lawmakers from both chambers of Congress have sounded off on the White House. On Saturday, a group of nine Republican senators sent a letter to the Biden administration, condemning its handling over the ongoing border crisis.

The effort was led by Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), with signatures of support by other GOP committee members Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Writing to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, lawmakers said regardless of what the Biden administration wants to call the current set of circumstances, it has created a surge in illegal immigration, carrying with it significant risks. Officials said they’d like clarity on how DHS and HHS are addressing the matter.

This came after a group of more than 40 House GOP lawmakers, also in a letter to Becerra, said congressional Republicans are focused on addressing the thousands of unaccompanied migrant children. The group contended lawmakers need more information from the agency, such as details about capacity needs and plans to address the surge while prioritizing health.

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) also lashed out against the Biden White House, noting they’re at the rate of reaching the highest number of apprehensions on the border in the last 20 years.

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey answers a question during a news conference in Phoenix. A new voter-approved tax on high-earning Arizonans that will boost education spending is firmly in Gov. Doug Ducey's crosshairs, with the Republican vowing Friday, March 19, 2021, to see Proposition 208's new tax cancelled either through the courts or the GOP-controlled Legislature. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey answered a question during a news conference in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

“The administration at all levels should state clearly that our borders are not open and the amnesty law has not changed and that immigrants seeking a better life or more economic opportunity should not be attempting to utilize the asylum process,” Ducey stated.

Ducey, accompanied by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), criticized the administration for imposing relaxed border policies.

“Joe Biden needs to get down here to the border and look at exactly what he’s done and do everything he can to secure this border. His actions are putting people at risk,” Scott stated. “They’re putting American citizens at risk. He’s putting border patrol agents at risk and he’s putting children that are coming across this border when they shouldn’t be coming across this border at risk.”

A number of Republican lawmakers have traveled or plan to travel to the southern border to see the crisis firsthand.

