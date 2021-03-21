https://www.oann.com/gop-lawmakers-condemn-biden-admin-over-border-crisis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-lawmakers-condemn-biden-admin-over-border-crisis

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Republican lawmakers from both chambers of Congress have sounded off on the White House. On Saturday, a group of nine Republican senators sent a letter to the Biden administration, condemning its handling over the ongoing border crisis.

The effort was led by Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), with signatures of support by other GOP committee members Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Writing to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, lawmakers said regardless of what the Biden administration wants to call the current set of circumstances, it has created a surge in illegal immigration, carrying with it significant risks. Officials said they’d like clarity on how DHS and HHS are addressing the matter.

This came after a group of more than 40 House GOP lawmakers, also in a letter to Becerra, said congressional Republicans are focused on addressing the thousands of unaccompanied migrant children. The group contended lawmakers need more information from the agency, such as details about capacity needs and plans to address the surge while prioritizing health.

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) also lashed out against the Biden White House, noting they’re at the rate of reaching the highest number of apprehensions on the border in the last 20 years.

“The administration at all levels should state clearly that our borders are not open and the amnesty law has not changed and that immigrants seeking a better life or more economic opportunity should not be attempting to utilize the asylum process,” Ducey stated.

Ducey, accompanied by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), criticized the administration for imposing relaxed border policies.

Today, AZ Gov @dougducey & I saw firsthand the humanitarian crisis along the Southern border, caused by @POTUS’s disastrous policies of open borders & amnesty. It’s time he takes action on this dangerous crisis to keep Americans safe & SECURE THE BORDER: https://t.co/wFe4o8bH2M pic.twitter.com/T0HFEpahqi — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 19, 2021

“Joe Biden needs to get down here to the border and look at exactly what he’s done and do everything he can to secure this border. His actions are putting people at risk,” Scott stated. “They’re putting American citizens at risk. He’s putting border patrol agents at risk and he’s putting children that are coming across this border when they shouldn’t be coming across this border at risk.”

A number of Republican lawmakers have traveled or plan to travel to the southern border to see the crisis firsthand.

