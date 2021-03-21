https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60585c905db3705aa0ac7ef6
Michael and Peter Taylor have been officially charged with aiding a criminal escape over allegations that they helped illegally smuggle former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in December 2019….
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 79 percent effective against the disease, according to trial results released by the company Monday morning….
A coronavirus vaccine that can be swallowed like a pill and administered at home could begin clinical trials in the near future after its developers reported promising preliminary data….
Israel will hold its fourth election in four years Tuesday, but unlike the last three, former President Donald Trump will not loom over it. …
Right-wing extremism and Islamist militant groups are increasingly recruiting teenagers to commit terrorist attacks. Here’s what to do….