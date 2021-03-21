http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HkfwN7jERLA/

Authorities investigating Tiger Woods’ February 23 single-car crash now say that it appears the golf great didn’t hit the brakes before impact.

According to investigators reviewing the crash scene and the data from the vehicle’s black box. Indeed, he didn’t seem to take his foot off the gas pedal, Woods’ car never slowed down before he lost control of the car, the New York Post reported.

Woods was found unconscious immediately after the wreck, according to testimony from a bystander who was first on the scene.

However, the player regained consciousness before first responders arrived at the scene. The 45-year-old player was conscious and alert when he was pulled from the wrecked auto.

Woods is said to have no memory of the accident.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken criticism for how he has dealt with the incident. The sheriff, though, recently said that Woods got no special treatment during the investigation into the wreck.

Villanueva caught criticism for quickly coming out to say that the February 23 crash was “purely an accident” before the full investigation was finished. He also immediately said that there was “no evidence” that Woods was impaired while behind the wheel and insisted he would pursue no charges.

“I know there’s been a lot of concern about, was he received any treatment any different than anybody else — he did not. He received the same treatment everybody else would receive,” Villanueva said. “One, there’s no obvious evidence of impairment, and he’s compound fracture in a horrendous scene. Our concern shifts to the humanitarian, you know, life preservation, those kinds of things. And the accident becomes secondary.”

The sheriff’s department also insisted that they won’t release anything else about the case, saying, “We are not releasing any further information at this time.”

